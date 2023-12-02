PML-N serves show-cause notice to Aziz for tirade against Iqbal

PML-N leaders Daniyal Aziz (left) and Ahsan Iqbal. — PID/APP/File

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has taken “strict note” of its leader Daniyal Aziz statement wherein he slammed former planning minister Ahsan Iqbal for failing to control inflation.



In a show-cause notice issued Saturday, Aziz has been asked to clarify his November 30 statement against the senior PML-N leader within seven days, Geo News reported.

Aziz had Friday fired a broadside at Iqbal, saying that PML-N's reputation was severely damaged due to his failure to control the inflation during the last Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led coalition government.

In a statement, Aziz questioned why the former planning minister could not control record-breaking inflation when he was the chairman of the Price Monitoring Committee.

Aziz said that due to this incompetence, the PML-N government had completely failed at the public level.

Speaking to the media in Lahore today, PML-N Punjab chapter President Rana Sanaullah said the party has taken strict notice of Aziz’s statement.

“Daniyal Aziz has been issued a show-cause notice and asked to respond to the notice within seven days,” he added.

Sanaullah said the party wanted to create harmony within their ranks.

A journalist then asked the former interior minister whether the notices would be issued to other leaders giving statements against the party’s policy.

The PML-N leader said the party can seek an explanation from any leader it believes has violated the party’s policy via their statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Iqbal lamented Aziz’s statement, saying he respected him a lot. Responding to his allegation, Iqbal said the planning ministry had nothing to do with inflation.