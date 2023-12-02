Palace’s offer to end Prince William’s ‘stressing’ affair rumours revealed

The Royal Family could not afford a rumour linked to their future king, Prince William, which is why they did whatever they can to divert the media attention.

According to royal author Omid Scobie, Kensington Palace “pulled out all the stops” to quash a rumour that Prince William cheated on Kate Middleton with longtime pal Rose Hanbury.

They were even willing to offer ‘other royal-related’ story in a bid to get publications off from digging into the story.

Scobie cited in his new book, Endgame, that press secretary Christian Jones had to take drastic measures and offered British tabloid The Sun other royal-related stories.

“Christian was so desperate to stop [the rumour] and made it his mission to do so,” a former courtier told Scobie.

Prince and Princess of Wales never addressed the cheating rumours

The ordeal was “stressing” Jones out so much that he offered other royal scoops “in exchange for standing down on the rumours.”

Hanbury, who is married to David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, was a longtime friend of William and Kate.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales never addressed the rumours, a source told Us Weekly that Kate “finds the rumours hurtful, obviously, and hates the thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online.”

Scobie revealed in the book that by June 2019, the Sun “suddenly pulled reporters off the hunt,” and he was allegedly told by a high-level courtier that “Christian helped make it end.”

However, the royal author suggested that the claims were nothing more than “just a tittle-tattle.”