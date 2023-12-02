Jeannie Mai claims ex Jeezy 'cheated' on her amid messy divorce row

Jeannie Mai seemingly accused her ex-husband Jeezy of cheating in response to the rapper's recent legal move.

The renowned TV host's claims came just after the musician filed a lawsuit against her for 'gatekeeping' their daughter amid the ongoing custody battle.

As per legal documents obtained by People, it reads that Jeannie "entitled to a divorce from Husband on the grounds that the marriage is irretrievably broken."

However, she "does not wish to specify herein at this time in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly."

She informed the court that the now-estranged couple entered into a Prenuptial Agreement on March 26, 2021.

The popular TV personality requested the court to impose strict terms and conditions if "either party engages in sexual relations... shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party as specified in said Prenuptial Agreement."

Notably, a spokesperson of Jeezy denied all the accusations, saying, "Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins behalf are 100% false and he has no further statements at this time."

Jay Jenkins, popularly known for his stage name Jeezy, filed for divorce from Jeannie on September 14, 2023.

As per Page Six, legal documents revealed that the rapper filed for divorce because the couple’s marriage was "irretrievably broken" and "there is no hope for reconciliation."

Additionally, the singer requested to share the custody of their one-year-old daughter, Monaco.

Jeezy and Jeannie tied the knot in a heartfelt ceremony held in their Atlanta home in 2021 after dating for three years.