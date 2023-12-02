Minus Imran Khan: Barrister Gohar becomes PTI chairman

Newly-elected PTI Chairman Gohar Khan talks to the media as he arrives to attend a hearing at the High Court in Islamabad on August 29, 2023. — AFP

PESHAWAR: Barrister Gohar Ali Khan Saturday was elected unopposed as the new chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after its intra-party elections were held today.

Former prime minister Imran Khan had nominated Gohar Khan to succeed him as he was unable to contest polls due to his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

Umar Ayub Khan was also chosen as the party’s central general secretary unopposed, party’s Chief Election Commissioner Niazullah Niazi said in Peshawar while announcing the results.

He shared that Ali Amin Gandapur and Dr Yasmin Rashid have been chosen as the party’s provincial presidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, respectively.

PTI intra-party elections were held in line with the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) orders to secure its election symbol “bat” for the general elections slated to take place in February next year.

