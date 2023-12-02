PTI still on same page with army, claims Zulfi Bukhari

PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari attends PTI Core Committee Meeting at Bani Gala in Islamabad. — Facebook/sayedzulfikarbukhari/File

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari Saturday said the Imran Khan-led party was still on the same page with the army.

Speaking to media persons in the British capital, Bukhari said that keeping the PTI out of the elections would not bring political and economic stability to the country.

Former PTI chairman Imran Khan and other party members have reiterated the call for a level playing field in the upcoming elections — slated to be held on February 8, 2024 — and for the election campaigns.

"It seems like the elections will not take place until PTI is completely finished," said Bukhari, adding that the party will not accept the elections if they are held in "certain circumstances".

Speaking about their plans ahead of the polls, the PTI leader said that the party has decided to field its candidates from all constituencies. Bukhari further said that the PTI wants to hold discussions with all parties including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The former cabinet member said he would go to Pakistan and face the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference against him in the £190 million settlement case.

However, it is unlikely that Zulfi will be travelling to Pakistan anytime soon as the caretaker government has requested Interpol for his arrest. He was in Dubai when the Interpol request was made, he left UAE and since then has not travelled outside London.

Earlier this week, Bukhari also kickstarted a mass mobilisation and fundraising campaign for the party in the United Kingdom and Europe for the general elections.

“We will take part in elections at any cost. We need funds and effort from the overseas regions. The party needs funds for its legal challenges as well for the election campaign,” he had said.