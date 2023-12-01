Sofia Vergara in search of ‘a new husband’ amid Joe Manganiello divorce

Sofia Vergara is eager to find a 'new husband': Source

Sofía Vergara is in search of “a new husband” as soon as possible after her estranged husband Joe Manganiello filed for divorce in July.



A source told Globe, “Sofía is man crazy right now and is eager to find a new husband.”

“She’s naturally a flirt but it’s turned way up — she’s just in that zone,” remarked an insider.

While discussing her recent dates with surgeon Justin Saliman, the Modern Family star still wants to keep her options open.

“She's dating him, but it’s by no means serious,” confirmed the source.

However, “the insider confessed, “She's casting her net all over the place. If she's at a bar or restaurant and someone cute catches her eye, she's not thinking twice about flirting with them or even handing out her number.”

The source claimed, “People are watching their men around Sofía, and for good reason: She’s one of the sexiest women on the planet, and men go gaga for her.”

“Of course, women are nervous. They can’t help but see Sofia as a threat,” added an insider.

Earlier, OK! reported about Sofia and Joe split, revealing, “They’ve had at least two trial separations, and they’ve been faking it to an extent in public.”

“The truth is, they lead very different lifestyles,” shared an insider as Joe has been sober for decades while Sofia loves a good party.