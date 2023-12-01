Cash reward announced for police party over arresting college bus firing suspects

DIG Investigations Lahore Imran Kishwar addressing the press conference in Lahore, on December 1, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

Lauding the performance of police, DIG Investigations Lahore Imran Kishwar on Friday announced a Rs500,000 reward for the cops who arrested the suspects involved in firing at a college bus, transporting female students, near Rehmania Bridge, situated along the old GT Road.

On November 28, the police claimed to have arrested five suspects involved in the firing incident at the college bus.

Two female students of a private college en route from Kasur to Kashmir were shot at and injured by the firing of the unidentified suspects in Sundar on Tuesday. During an interaction with journalists today, the DIG revealed that the suspects who opened fire at the college bus were drunk.

“A bitter argument was also exchanged between the drivers of the suspects’ car and college bus.”

Giving details about the injured girls, the police officer said that the condition of one of the two girls is critical as she is put on a ventilator while the second girl is recovering in the hospital and her condition was stable.

Responding to a question, the DIG said that the college administration should have cancelled the trip immediately after the incident.

“The car used in the firing incident was rented,” he added.

The police officer said they are carrying out further investigations in light of the suspects’ statements and evidence. A terrorism clause has been included in the FIR, he added.

According to the initial probes, the incident was a result of the driver's rage on the road. Reportedly, the suspected driver had opened fire after being frustrated due to a confrontation while overtaking near Mohlanwal.

In his statement, the bus driver told the police that the suspects chased the bus over one and a half kilometres and traded barbs when they attempted to overtake his vehicle, revealed well-placed sources.

“After chasing the bus, the suspects abruptly opened fire,” the sources said, quoting the bus driver. He added that two female students were injured in the incident.