Tina Knowles sobbing after watching Beyoncé's, BlueIvy's loved-up moment

At the Renaissance World Tour concert film premiere, Beyoncé had a heartfelt moment with her young daughter that had Tina Knowles "in tears."



Blue Ivy, 11, and her megastar mother, 42, coordinated their outfits for the star-studded London event. The preteen grinned as her mother checked on her while wearing a stylish black Versace one-shoulder dress.

The Break My Soul singer stroking her daughter's shoulders in a video that Beyoncé's mother posted at the premiere. Beyoncé asked Blue if she was cold before leaving her side to let photographers take pictures of her alone.

"This has me in tears right now. To the fans that are there uplifting this beautiful talented 11-year-old I thank you I appreciate you," Tina captioned the post.

After spending the summer with her mother onstage for some of her stops on the Renaissance World Tour, Blue will also be included in the movie.

Beyoncé acknowledged in a movie preview that she wasn't all that excited about her daughter performing with her on stage.

Blue Ivy was not exactly delighted with the arrangement when it was first proposed that she would only make one onstage appearance. In the movie, she stated that an 11-year-old should never perform in front of thousands of people.

When her daughter joined her on stage for the first time, Beyoncé claimed she nearly passed out.

Since her debut performance, Blue Ivy's grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, told People magazine in July that her granddaughter's confidence had grown "to the sky."

"She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better," said Knowles-Lawson, 69. "So I'm the proud grandma, always."



