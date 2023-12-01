Over 50 women terrorists’ list issued in KP

Police stand guard along a road they blocked after militants seized a police station in Bannu on December 19, 2022. — AFP

PESHAWAR: In a shocking revelation, more than 50 women were found to be involved in different nature of terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 2014, as shown in a list issued by the provincial Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday.

According to the list, 30 females were involved in incidents of terrorism, 13 in kidnapping, two in extortion, and three each in targeted killing and terror financing.

CTD DIG Imran Shahid said that the intelligence and law enforcement agencies were facing difficulties in arresting these female terrorists due to cultural and traditional values and also because there was almost no source linked to the female criminals or terrorists.

He said that cases were registered in different police stations against these female terrorists and some cases were in process in different courts.

The document revealed that cases of terrorism were registered against 18 females in different police stations of Peshawar, adding that nine females were acquitted in the cases while the cases of others were in the court.

Here is the list of female terrorists released by the CTD:

— Additional input from APP