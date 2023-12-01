Zack Snyder speaks in favour of Amber Heard from online abuse

Zack Snyder defends Amber Heard from online abuse

Zack Snyder has recently shared his thoughts on online abuse Amber Heard faced in the wake of her high-profile court battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder said, “I just don’t get it.”

“If other people don’t like her, I don’t know what to say. I would work with her in a second,” stated the director.

Snyder appreciated Heard’s professionalism as well as supported the actress by keeping her in her role so that she could continue her work in the industry.

For the unversed, Snyder selected Heard in 2017’s Justice League, which was also her first appearance in the DC Universe.

Snyder, who also directed 2013’s Man of Steel and 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, told THR that he has “no future plans to return to DC”.

Snyder added that he would come back mainly for an adaptation of Frank Miller’s 1986 Dark Knight Returns with one condition, it had a “true representation of the graphic novel”.

As far as Heard was concerned, she would resume her work at DC with James Wan in upcoming movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will release in theatres on December 22.

Last month, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director Wan told Empire magazine, “We probably did seven or eight days [of reshoots], which is nothing for a movie of this size.”

“It was just spread out because it’s so hard to get your actors back once you’ve finished the initial shoot,” added Wan.