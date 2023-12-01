Meghan Markle 'deliberately leaked names of racist royals' to get revenge

Meghan Markle has been tipped as the one to leak the identities of alleged ‘racist royals’ to exact revenge on the Royal Family.

Omid Scobie’s recently released book, Endgame, has been mired in controversy for name-dropping two royal members who allegedly questioned Prince Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie’s skin color before his birth.

Quoting a senior Palace source, The Sun reported that the duchess’ letter to King Charles, in which she had revealed the names, is “under lock and key,” noting, “it’s vanishingly unlikely the names came from [the Palace].”

“In all likelihood, it must have been the Sussex camp which leaked the names,” they affirmed, adding: “It’s a nasty and deliberate attack.”

Royal author Robert Jobson also offered his two cents on the whole ordeal. He said, “Some say revenge is a dish best served cold and this one appears to have been served up on ice by the Sussexes.”

However, he noted, “At some stage this sort of behaviour by the Sussexes has to stop because in the long term it’s damaging the monarchy and certainly not helping their cause either.”

The original version of Endgame, published Nov. 28, merely expanded on the Suits alum’s racism claims during her Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021; it didn’t include the names of the royals.

However, the Dutch translation of the book was shortly pulled from the shelves in various countries, following reports it included an extra paragraph, containing the names.

Scobie, infamously known as Harry and Meghan’s ‘mouthpiece,’ denied any responsibility of adding any such paragraph.