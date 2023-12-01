Meg Ryan counters 'dismissive' nepo baby label for her son Jack Quaid

Meg Ryan shares The Boys star Jack Quaid with ex-husband Dennis Quaid

Meg Ryan expressed her disappointment for reducing the talent of her son Jack Quaid, whom she shares with ex Dennis Quaid, to nepotism.

In a recent interview with Glamour, the When Harry Met Sally star reflected on the damaging scrutiny Jack is subjected to, despite his natural talent and work ethic.

"You don't wish it [on anyone]. It's too hard and it's too weird," expressed Ryan. "Jack is really talented. He's more of a natural than I'll ever be. That nepo stuff is so dismissive of his work ethic, his gifts, and how sensitive he is to the idea of his privilege."

The Top Gun alum went on to reveal that The Boys star showcased his unparalleled acting skills long before his big break in Hollywood.

"I remember seeing him in a middle school production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. He was playing Bottom," the actress, 62, explained. "I was newly divorced from his dad, and he was seated at the other side of the gym. I had my head in my hands and was like, ‘Oh, no. He's good. He's really good.'

“I leaned forward, and I see Dennis, and he's also leaning forward with his head in his hands. I just knew,” Ryan recounted.

Since his feature film debut with The Hunger Games in 2012, Quaid has appeared in several big name franchise, including The Boys, Scream, and more.