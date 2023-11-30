PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing rally in Quetta on November 30, 2023. — X/@SyedFayazShah_

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has launched a fresh tirade against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the runaway inflation in the country, saying that his party is fighting against poverty and inflation.



Firing a broadside at his political rivals, the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the PML-N is now known as the “mehangai [inflation] league” in the country. “People know that they are showbaz [showmen] of politics,” the PPP chief added.

He said this while addressing a rally to mark the PPP’s 56th foundation day in Quetta on Thursday.

Bilawal said the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the PML-N wanted to roll back the provincial autonomy granted under the 18th Amendment.



“They want to occupy the resources of the provinces..PPP will not let this conspiracy to succeed.”

The PPP chief also called for “burying” politics of hatred and division in line with the vision of his father Asif Ali Zardari’s reconciliatory politics.

“We have to do politics wherein we should think about unity and not of division. The PPP wants to start a new kind of politics in the country,” he said while addressing a public rally held to mark the PPP’s 56th foundation day in Quetta.

Bilawal said his party wanted to promote a style of politics under which there is no rival party of the PPP.

“The PPP is fighting against inflation and poverty due to which people are suffering. The old style of politics is based on hatred, division, and revenge. The country’s youth needs to bury such politics,” the PPP chief added.

The PPP chairman apparently lowered his rhetoric against his rivals in his first public interaction since his father Asif Ali Zardari's interview wherein the top PPP leader termed his son “inexperienced” while expressing displeasure over his tirade against the elder politicians.

The interview broadcast on Geo News last week triggered speculations that there were cracks among the top PPP leadership.

However, the party quickly rejected the rumours, and Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of PPP Co-chairman Zardari, put to rest the speculation asking people to not pay heed to the headlines

She also shared an image with her family — including Zardari, Bilawal, and aunt Faryal Talpur. All of them seemed in a happy mood.

'Jiyala next PM'

Bilawal also announced giving a surprise to the entire in the February 8, 2024 general elections saying the jiyala [PPP worker] will become the country’s new prime minister.

Addressing the gathering, Zardari called for the support of his son to make him the country’s youngest prime minister.

“We have to teach Bilawal what we know […] we have to train him to make him a leader of the youth.”



The former president also said that some forces are always at play to pull the legs of a leader who wants to take the country forward.



“We are not afraid of such forces. We trust our people.”