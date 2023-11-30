Kourtney Kardashian addresses generational trauma arises from mom Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian in conversation with Kourtney Kardashian over generational trauma and therapy

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has recently addressed generational trauma and how it arose from her mom Kris Jenner, who she calls “a control freak”.



On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Poosh founder revealed how therapy had helped her overcome from generational trauma.

Kourtney asked her sister Khloe, “You know how True [Thompson] has eggs in her body right now?” referring to her and Tristan Thompson’s five-year-old daughter.

“She had them in her when she was in your body,” said Kourtney.

Speaking to Khloe, the reality star continued, “She was inside of you when you were inside of mom.”

“So [Grandma] MJ's trauma and Nonna's trauma is inside of me, and you, 'cause it was inside of mom. Because mom was in their body,” remarked the 44-year-old.

Khloé later questioned, “That's what generational trauma is? We're basing medical advice off of TikTok?”

In a confessional, Kourtney explained the issue, saying, “I didn't start a self-awareness journey knowing what I was doing.”

“I started therapy through a toxic relationship, and then learned so much about myself, about my family, about why I do certain things, about our childhood wounds, about how they show up in intimate relationships, generational trauma,” she pointed out.

Kourtney told Khloe, “It's like, their traumas that get passed down but it's within a lot of things that we have within us.”

During the show, Kourtney also talked about her mother Kris’ controlling attitude and asked herm “Are you ever curious about yourself about why you're so controlling?”

“You weren’t like that when you were in your 20s, but also you had a husband who led the way, and now you lead the way,” added Kourtney.

“It does exist, you can be back in your feminine energy whenever you desire.”