PTI leader Barrister Gohar Khan. — Wikimedia Commons

Barrister Gohar Khan will contest for the slot of chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the intra-party elections, the party's senior leader Barrister Ali Zafar said Wednesday.

Speaking to the media today, Zafar said the former prime minister had recommended Gohar’s name for the post as he was unable to contest elections.



The announcement coincided with rumours of divisions within the party regarding Imran Khan's replacement as the party nominee as the former premier is currently incarcerated in Adiala.

However, there were differences within the leadership as to who should replace Imran Khan — albeit temporarily.

Latif Khosa, the PTI chief’s counsel, added fuel to the fire saying there’s no truth to the reports and Imran will remain the party’s chief.

“There’s no minus Imran Khan. He is PTI’s chairman and will remain so.”

Imran cannot partake in the polls as he has been disqualified in the Toshakhana case, barring him from leading the party.

Gohar’s profile

According to the PTI leader’s website, Gohar is an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and appears in all high courts as well.

He is a law graduate from Wolverhampton University, UK with LLM from Washington School of Law, USA. Gohar has been in active law practice with more than 50 reported judgments to his credit on subjects ranging from taxation, commercial, corporate, arbitration, banking, election, etc.

The PTI leader has civil and criminal trial experience, and even has the honour to appear before the Supreme Judicial Council, Field General Court Martial, and its Court of Appeal.

His clients include public and private companies and important persons, including Imran.

Gohar was a member of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian and contested elections for the National Assembly in 2008, however, he lost. He then joined the PTI in July 2022.

‘Speechless’

Sharing his views on the nomination, Gohar said he was speechless at the development and thanked his party and Imran.

“We have the same ideology as Imran Khan. He is our leader whether he is inside or outside the jail. I will take charge until his return.”

He said that the PTI is the same and their struggle is also that of Imran Khan.