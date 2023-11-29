Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar speaking in this picture released on October 17, 2023. — X/@anwaar_kakar

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday expressed anger over the authorities’ failure to recover all missing Baloch students and warned the caretaker premier of legal action if its directives are not implemented.

IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani made these remarks during a hearing of a case regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan told the court that 22 Baloch students had been recovered and reached home.

However, the AGP said 28 Baloch students were still missing and efforts will be made to recover all the missing persons.

Expressing displeasure, Justice Kayani said the missing persons is a matter of basic human rights. Citing a report, the IHC judge said there is no law and order in the country.

Referring to the missing persons, the senior judge wondered: “Are such things take place in a civilised society? Every missing person who is recovered says I don't want to pursue the case.”

If the missing persons are not recovered, the IHC judge said he will order the registration of the first information report (FIR) against caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti.

“I am stating this in very clear words..”

The judge’s warning comes after the caretaker PM failed to appear before the court as he was summoned by the IHC to appear in person in the missing students' case on November 29 (today).

However, the premier had stated that he would skip the hearing owing to his foreign trips as he is currently on an official visit to the Middle East.

Justice Kayani said the defense secretary and the interior secretary would also be held responsible if Baloch students were not recovered.

He further asked the authorities concerned to present the missing persons in court even if they are terrorists.

He said if the trial of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav can be held then anyone can be tried if they had committed any crime.

The IHC directed to provide the details of the families of all the missing persons to the government committee and asked the interior minister to meet the Baloch families in two weeks.

Justice Kayani said it has been determined in the high court and the Supreme Court judgment that the state is obligated to provide all possible support to the missing persons’ families.

The IHC adjourned the hearing of the case till January 10.