Palestine solidarity march: These Karachi roads will be closed for traffic today

Supporters of Pakistan Markazi Muslims League (PMML) take part in a rally to express their solidarity with Palestinians, in Islamabad on October 13, 2023. — AFP

The people of Karachi are set to hold a march in the city's Tariq Road area to observe the UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Wednesday (today).



The event is organised by the Palestine Solidarity Committee. The rally is taking place during a crucial time of Israel's illegal invasion of Gaza which has martyred over 15,000 people and injured more than 30,000.

Here is the traffic plan released for today's march which will be held at 3:30pm today.

Once the march starts, the road from Shahrah-e-Quaideen to Tariq Road and Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society (SMCHS) will be blocked.

Moreover, Khalid bin Waleed Road and the road leading to PECHS Block 3 will also be blocked. As the march moves forward, the road leading to Kashmir Road from Khudadad signal will also be closed, said the traffic police.

All the roads will be opened again when the march moves forward, added the police.

Pakistanis continue to express solidarity with the Palestinian brethren. Last month, thousands of people from all walks of life took to the streets in several parts of the country and staged protest demonstrations against the Israeli brutality against the oppressed Palestinians.

Last week, Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day truce with the deal including the Palestinian resistance group to free Israeli hostages while Israel releases Palestinian prisoners.

The truce was extended yesterday for another two days as Israel continues to arrest civilians in the West Bank and raid Jenin.

Meanwhile, regional forces and the US have been discussing further extending the truce between Israel and Hamas.