Police round up three more suspects in Kohistan girl murder case

This is a screengrab of the fake picture which went viral on social media. — Geo News

The police arrested three more suspects in connection with the brutal murder of the Kohistan girl, who was reportedly killed for honour on Jirga’s order a few days back, it emerged on Tuesday.

The young girl was killed allegedly on the orders of a local jirga in the Kolai-Palas areas of Kohistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The slain girl was one of the two whose pictures and videos — apparently edited — dancing with local boys went viral on the social media platforms. The police rescued the second girl.

Those arrested include the victim’s uncle, cousin and her close relative, the police official said, adding that the suspects would be produced before the court tomorrow. Meanwhile, the police have taken the boy — featured in the viral video with the girls — into protective custody, Daily Jang reported.

Later, the boy was arraigned before the court of a local magistrate where he expressed complete ignorance about the photos and the videos.

The other girl seen in the photos had been married to a youth — whom she was already engaged —, the police revealed.

The police would seek FIA cybercrimes help to trace the suspect who made the pictures viral on the internet, said the officials.

'Pictures of Kohistan girl were fake'

A day earlier, police revealed that the pictures of two young girls from Kohistan, including the one who was killed for honour, were doctored and posted on fake social media accounts, The News reported.

The issue came to light after the girl was allegedly killed by her father and other male family members for honour a few days after her fake pictures went viral on social media.

The police had arrested the father and recovered the weapon. Regional Police Officer of Hazara Muhammad Ijaz Khan said that police were raiding the villages to arrest those who were involved in the decision to kill the girl.

The report further stated that the police were informed about a similar case in another village at some distance after which they decided to rescue that girl.

“The district police officer along with a party traveled for three hours to go to the village and rescued the other girl. She was produced before the magistrate where she said there was no threat to her life after which the court handed her over to the family,” Ijaz said.

The girl was produced before the court on November 24, a day before her wedding, and said that she had no threat from her family. The police then decided to hand her over to her family, however, they were keeping an eye on her.