Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan’s Kalat district IBO

Pakistan Army soldiers are patrolling in this undated photo. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces gunned down two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Nagao Mountains of Balochistan’s Kalat District, the army’s media wing said on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell while a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives has also been recovered.”

The ISPR said that the slain militants remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and the targeted killing of innocent civilians.

It added that sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR statement added.

On Sunday, the security forces killed eight terrorists in an IBO in South Waziristan, according to a statement issued by the ISPR.

As per the military's media wing, the forces conducted the operation in the general area of Sararogha over the reported presence of terrorists.

Pakistan has faced a surge in terrorism in recent months, with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant outfits intensifying their actions against security forces.

In response, the state has also launched operations to curb terrorism.

The Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), in a report released in October, noted that the security forces lost at least 386 personnel in the first nine months of 2023, marking an eight-year high.

In the third quarter of 2023, some 445 people lost their lives and 440 suffered injuries from as many as 190 terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for nearly 94% of all fatalities and 89% of attacks (including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations) recorded during this period.