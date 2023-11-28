No-trust motion leads to Saifullah Abro's ouster as chairman of Senate body on power

Senator Saifullah Abro. — Senate

ISLAMABAD: A no-confidence motion submitted to the Senate led to Senator Saifullah Abro's ouster as the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Power, an official statement notified on Tuesday.



In a significant turn of events, the motion moved by senators Bahramand Khan Tangi, Manzoor Kakar, Sana Jamali, Hafiz Abdul Karim, and Dilawar Khan, under Senate Rules garnered unanimous support in the Upper House.

Later, a meeting, convened at the Parliament House and chaired by Additional Secretary Hafeezullah Sheikh, witnessed the unanimous election of Senator Azam Nazir Tarar as the new Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Power.

After Abro's removal from the prestigious role, Senator Tarar has been entrusted with the responsibility to lead the committee towards a path of progress and efficiency.

Among the notable attendees at the meeting were Senators Azam Nazir Tarar, Saifullah Abro, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Haji Hidayatullah, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Sana Jamali, Dilawar Khan, Haji Hidayatullah, Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot, and Fida Muhammad.

Their participation signifies the collective commitment to the Senate’s functions and responsibilities.

This transition in leadership marks a pivotal moment in the committee’s direction and promises a renewed focus on addressing crucial energy-related matters in the country.