Whoopi Goldberg hits out at Dolly Parton’s critics over Dallas Cowboys attire

Whoopi Goldberg claps back at Dolly Parton critics for her Dallas Cowboys attire

Whoopi Goldberg has recently hit out at Dolly Parton’s critics for passing negative comments over her Dallas Cowboys cheerleader attire at the NFL Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show.



On Monday's episode of The View, Whoopi shared that people who gave negative remarks to Dolly should be “ashamed of themselves”.

“Apparently, my turkey wasn't the only subject online that people were hating,” said Whoopi.

The show’s co-host pointed out, “Seventy-seven-year-old superstar Dolly Parton stole the show on Thanksgiving at the Cowboys-Commanders game dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, but some critics told her to act her.”

Addressing Dolly’s trolls who asked her to “dress her age or cover up”, Whoopi remarked, “Bite me!”

Whoopi later suggested to viewers to not be “shady towards someone who's thinking for herself”.

She stated, “Shame, shame on y'all”. Whoopi further said, “She's somebody who doesn't care what you think.”

“Dolly is someone who's thinking for herself, and I'd like to see each and every one of you haters do half of what she did on that stage,” she continued.

Whoopi added, “Let's see your dance videos that you haven't cleaned up. Don't be shady, man. Life's too short.”

The show’s co-host Sunny Hostin concurred with Whoopi, explaining, “If she looks like Dolly in Cowboys things” she would also “have everything out”.

“I don't know if that's a belly ring or what, but I want what she has' as ‘life's too short’,” added Sunny.