Zulfi Bukhari launches mobilisation campaign for PTI in UK, Europe

PTI's Zulfi Bukhari and Sahibzada Jahangir with other party leaders in High Wycombe. — Reporter

LONDON: In a move likely to have gotten approval from the central leadership, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari launched a mass mobilisation and fundraising campaign for the Imran Khan-led party in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Addressing a workers' convention in High Wycombe in London along with Sahibzada Jahangir, a founding member of PTI, Zulfi said that mass mobilisation and fundraising have been started for the elections scheduled for February next year.

“We will take part in elections at any cost. We need funds and effort from the overseas regions. The party needs funds for its legal challenges as well for the election campaign,” he said.

Zulfi said the entire leadership is prepared for the elections and will not be deterred by the arrest threats.

The former cabinet member said he would be going to Pakistan himself as soon as the party leadership directed him, adding that he was prepared to go to jail.

However, it is unlikely that Zulfi will be travelling to Pakistan anytime soon as the caretaker government has requested Interpol for his arrest. He was in Dubai when the Interpol request was made, he left UAE and since then has not travelled outside London.

Zulfi said he will be personally visiting cities in the UK and Europe to raise funds.

The PTI leader revealed that the campaign in the UK is scheduled to start shortly and arrangements are in place. He said the PTI Core Committee was meeting daily to discuss affairs of the party to formulate strategies on a daily basis.

Zulfi Bukhari has so far stayed away from PTI UK events but his decision to take part in mobilisation suggests he has been asked by the leadership in Pakistan to engage with the local chapter.

Two weeks ago, he told an audience at the University of London that making Usman Buzdar Punjab’s chief minister was a mistake but Imran Khan did the right thing by not sacking him.