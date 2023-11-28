Special court to conduct cipher trial in Adiala jail citing security concerns

ISLAMABAD: A special court, established under the Official Secrets Act 2023, on Tuesday announced, in a verdict, that it would hold cipher case hearings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the Adiala jail.
Last week, the court ordered authorities to present the former prime minister and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Islamabad's Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) today.
However, today the Adiala jail authorities failed to produce the former prime minister before the court citing "security risks" in their report.
More to follow...
