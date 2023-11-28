Travis Kelce’s friends’ ‘real’ reaction to Taylor Swift romance

Travis’ friends think "Taylor Swift" is the real deal for him

Travis Kelce seem to be getting the stamp of approval on his relationship with Taylor Swift from his friends.



“Travis’ friends think this [Taylor Swift] is the real deal for him,” a source close to the player told People Monday.

“They’re still a little shocked by all of it — that he’s dating the Taylor Swift, but they’ve seen how down to earth she is with his friends and family.”

The source went on to say that the reason the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the singer of Blank Space get along well is because they both work extremely hard and respect each other's careers.

“…he acknowledges her art is hers, and he has what’s his,” they shared.

“He understands the territory their relationship comes with and like he said, isn’t letting any of the hoopla impact how they’re growing together.

According to the insider, football player Kelce, 33, "sees Taylor for who she is and vice versa," and the two of them keep their relationship "about the two of them."

Kelce opened out to the Wall Street Journal last week about his connection with the Grammy-winning musician, saying he had "never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them."

“I’ve never dealt with it,” Kelce said.