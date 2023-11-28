Margot Robbie graces NYC streets in chic-formal look

Margot Robbie dons formal look in NYC

Margot Robbie passed a mixed formal-casual vibe with her descent look while stepping out in New York on Monday.



The 33-year-old actress, who stated that a Barbie sequel was not in the works, decided to walk out in an enormous charcoal grey jacket and flared trousers.

The two-time Oscar nominee wore a white camisole over a huge button-down shirt with stripes in cream and blue.

The long-haired blonde star of Hollywood wore her hair straight.

She wore a neutral pink lip and natural-looking makeup.

The Suicide Squad actress carried a big black purse and wore modest diamond earrings as her only accessories.

She headed towards the Mercer Hotel, shielding her eyes with a pair of thick sunglasses from the afternoon glare.

"I think we put everything into this one," she told Entertainment Tonight, thereby dash[ing] any dreams for a Barbie sequel.

"We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something," the influential Hollywood actress said, referring to the box office triumph helmed by Greta Gerwig.

Barbie, which has made over $1.4 billion in revenue globally, is a prime example that might inspire additional innovative enterprises, particularly those headed by women.



