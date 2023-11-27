Colman Domingo addresses Euphoria criticism over lengthy shoots and actors’ mistreatment

Colman Domingo speaks is favour of Euphoria show

Colman Domingo has recently addressed Euphoria Season 2 criticism.



In a new interview with The Independent, Colman, who plays recovering drug addict Ali Muhammad on the show, denied claims made in the report about lengthy shoots and mistreatment of actors on the set.

“I’m not gonna invalidate [anyone’s] experience. But working in television is long hours,” said Colman,

He continued, “Sometimes you work up to 14 hours a day. And then you have to go home and prep. You have to really live and work in a very methodical way.”

“A lot of young actors may not be up for the task, or have that same work ethic,” remarked Colman.

The actor dished, “I’ve been in this business for 32 years. I know what hard work is.”

“So, when I heard those ‘reports,’ I thought, ‘Where is this coming from? That’s just a normal work day.’ Be a professional,” added Colman.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor also appreciated Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, who reportedly had a falling out with series regular Barbie Ferreira over the direction of her character, Kat.

Colman told the outlet, “There’s no one that’s going to mistreat you on the set of Euphoria. Sam Levinson is joyful, and collaborative, and could not be a bigger advocate for his actors.”

For the unversed, Daily Beast published a report in February 2022 in which background actors on the series claimed there were “multiple complaints made to SAG-AFTRA over the production failing to provide them meals on time and refusing to let people use the bathroom,” among other issues.