Drew Barrymore considers texting is ‘death’ of romance: Watch

Drew Barrymore not convinced about texting in relationships: Watch

Drew Barrymore has recently shared her viewpoint on texting, calling it a death of romance on The Drew Barrymore Show.



In a video clip from her talk show posted on Instagram official page, Drew was seen speaking to her co-host Ross Mathews on how texting ruins romantic relationships.

Drew claimed, “Texting is the death of romance.”

After her statement, the co-host of the show remarked, “There is nothing like you meet the person for the first time and the next day, texted you can’t stop thinking about our date last night. That’s the best text in the world.”

“There is nothing more romantic than that. We live in this world where texting exists,” said Ross.

However, the Never Been Kissed actress did not agree with Ross, as she explained, “We are also living in a world where we have so much expectation and emphasis on texting. I do see people like, “He hasn’t texted me’.”

“I am like text just started in the history of mankind. Text is so new,” she stated.

Drew also noted that sometimes while texting, “you say something you don’t kind of want to or worry about how it comes out”.

She continued, “Your days ruined because you send the text that makes you heavier and vulnerable or they send a text and you can’t figure it out so you sit with all your friends trying to decode it.”

In the end, Drew added, “I hate texting!! I hate it.”