COAS Munir, Saudi commander discuss Middle East conflict

Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mutair met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General headquarters in Rawalpindi, the military's media affairs wing said on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, both sides discussed various areas of mutual interest including cooperation in the fields of defence, security and military training as well as the regional situation and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Currently, Qatar, Egypt, the United States, the European Union and other countries are working to extend the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. During the temporary ceasefire agreement, both sides swapped dozens of hostages.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, over 15,000 Palestinians — including more than 6,200 — lost their lives during the Israeli aggression and bombardment on civilian sites, including hospitals.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the Pakistan Army’s role in fighting the menace of terrorism and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices made in bringing peace to the region.

Gen Munir thanked the dignitary and said: “Pakistan deeply values its strategic and brotherly ties with the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia.”

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.