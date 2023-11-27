Suhana Khan lauds Alia Bhatt for re-wearing her wedding saree

Suhana Khan showers praise on Alia Bhatt for promoting sustainable fashion

Suhana Khan expressed her admiration towards Alia Bhatt for re-wearing her wedding saree at the National Film Awards.

In conversation with NDTV, the upcoming Bollywood star talked about sustainable fashion by recalling Bhatt’s initiative of repeating her outfit.

She said, "Recently, Alia wore her wedding saree again for the National Awards and I think as somebody with a platform, who has an influence, I thought that was incredible and a much-needed message."



Suhana showered praise on the Heart of Stone actress who took a stand towards sustainability and advocated for the noble cause.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter further emphasised, "And if Alia Bhatt can re-wear her wedding saree then we can also repeat an outfit for a party."

During the same interview, Suhana revealed that she engaged herself into any physical activity whenever she felt anxious.



"For me, working out or doing anything physical is more about the mind than your body," the actress added.



On the work front, Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Netflix's movie, The Archies.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

The teen musical-comic film will release on December 7, 2023.

