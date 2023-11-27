Miriam Margolyes talks in favour of Phillip Schofield after scandal

Miriam Margolyes is showing a soft corner for Phillip Schofield as she believes the public response to his scandal was "venomous".
The former This Morning presenter said he is "utterly broken" and feels “embarrassed and ashamed” about his affair with a younger male colleague when news broke back in May.
The 61-year-old resigned from ITV after admitting to an "unwise but not illegal relationship" with a man.
Speaking out in a new interview, Miriam Margolyes, 82, blamed the public's response on cancel culture.
She told Mail Online she believed the public's reaction to Phillip's affair with a younger colleague was "too quick, too venomous, too damaging".
"I think cancel culture is rubbish. People will probably want to cancel me, but they haven’t so far," Miriam added to the same publication.
The Doctor Who star also revealed what she could say that would get her cancelled.
Holly Willoughby's friend Leigh Francis reveals heart-breaking details about the former host of 'This Morning'
Ozzy Osbourne recently underwent a spinal surgery in which a tumour was also removed
SZA expressed gratitude after winning four prestigious trophies at the 2023 Soul Train Awards
Swift performed her last stop amid the South American leg of her Eras Tour in São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday
Blac Chyna shares son King Cairo with Tyga and daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian
Meghan Markle called royal author Omid Scobie for unexpected but kind reason