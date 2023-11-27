Shahzad Akbar comes under ‘acid attack’ in UK

Former prime minister Imran Khan's special assistant on accountability, Shahzad Akbar addresses a press conference at PID Media Centre in Islamabad on January 30, 2020. — APP

Shahzad Akbar, ex-advisor to former prime minister Imran Khan on accountability, has claimed that he was subjected to an acid attack at his home in the United Kingdom.



According to Akbar, a delivery person came to his house and threw acid on him as soon as he opened the door, he told Geo News.



However, most of the acid landed on the door and only a small amount landed on him, he added.

"My wife and children remained unharmed, only I got some injuries," said the former PTI leader.



Akbar told Geo News that he is currently living in a small village outside of London where he shifted about 1.5 months ago. He said that his new address had been leaked.

The politician, who has been in self-exile in the UK, said that he was at home with his kids on Sunday when a delivery man wearing a helmet rang the doorbell.

He said that as soon as he opened the door, the man threw acid on him from a bottle, adding that one side of his face and body were injured by the acid.

Akbar further claimed that he called the police soon after the incident, and the law enforcement officials reached his residence within five minutes. The former accountability chief said that he remained in the hospital for 10 to 11 hours after which he was taken back home.

Akbar told Geo News that the area around his home has been cordoned off and he is assisting the police in investigating the incident. He added that the police also recovered the acid bottle which the police said had fingerprints of the suspect.

He said that the suspect was dressed as a delivery boy and was travelling on a bike.