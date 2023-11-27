Sharon Osbourne reveals she and Simon Cowell were ‘never friends’ at all

Sharon Osbourne opens up about her relation with Simon Cowell

Sharon Osbourne has recently revealed she and Simon Cowell were never friends at all.



In a new interview with The Sun on Sunday’s Bizarre column, the former X Factor judge, who worked with Simon for nearly a decade, spoke candidly about her relationship with Simon.

“I never was friends with him. I just worked for him, but he was never a friend,” she told the outlet.

It is pertinent to mention that Simon unfollowed the Osbournes star on Instagram, and in 2019 Sharon claimed she was fired from the X Factor as being called “too old to judge”.

Sharon stated, “Simon goes, ‘She’s old. We need somebody young.’ So, if you want young, fire yourself and get rid of her.”

Sharon disclosed of Simon conversation with X Factor team, “Call me tomorrow and we’ll discuss it. It is a boys club, okay, it is, and the boys take care of each other, and the women are not paid as much as the men.”

She added, “Simon owns the show and the time I was there, Simon was never on the show. So, when the show was doing 16 million, 14 million, Simon was never there.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sharon discussed about the MeToo movement, explaining, “The amount of men that have worked for me that have been looking for those young girls. But I was too intimidating.”

Sharon added, “When I started there were no other women managers in this genre. It’s tough. That’s why people go, “She’s so this, so that”. But you have to be, otherwise, people eat you up. It’s survival.”

Meanwhile, Sharon returned to London after receiving an award in honour of sick husband Ozzy.