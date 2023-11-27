Blac Chyna packs on the PDA with new beau Derrick Milano amid Tyga custody battle

Blac Chyna is turning up the heat with new beau Derrick Milano.
On Saturday, the 35-year-old reality star treated her Instagram followers to a wholesome glimpse of her budding relationship with the rapper, sharing snaps of their PDA-filled session, canoodling against a red sports car parked inside a garage.
The blissful couple couldn’t contain their smiles as Chyna, born Angele Renée White, jumped into Milano’s arms and he placed a kiss on her cheek.
“I thank god for giving me direction and purpose,” she captioned the carousel post.
In September, Blac Chyna revealed that she was dating Milano, who won a Grammy for co-writing Beyoncé’s Savage.
The music producer made his own announcement on Instagram the same day, writing, “It hits different when you find your best friend & lover at the same time. Love you Angela.”
Previously, the raven-haired beauty dated Tyga for three years, welcomed son King Cairo Stevenson in 2012, and were even briefly engaged before calling it quits in 2014. The pair are currently involved in a custody battle.
She also shares daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian.
