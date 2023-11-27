Beyoncé praises Blue Ivy’s resilience amid 'Renaissance Tour' stage debut

Blue Ivy made her stage debut at Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance Tour’ Paris Show

Beyoncé didn’t raise a quitter.

When she initially joined her mother on stage for the record-breaking Renaissance World Tour, Blue Ivy – Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest – got some critique for her “lackluster moves,” much to Beyoncé’s dismay.

However, a review by the New York Times on the recently-released Renaissance concert film detailed that the talented tween didn’t let haters on social media bring her down.

On the contrary, instead of throwing in the towel, she listened to the feedback and came back stronger than ever.

“But it thrilled her mother that instead of quitting, she decided to put in the work and train even harder for future stops,” the review read.

Blue Ivy made her stage debut in May for Beyoncé’s Paris show, shining like the natural-born star she is in an all-silver ensemble alongside Queen Bey’s backup dancers as they put on a performance of My Power.

However, the highest-Grammy-holder admitted that she initially had her reservations about allowing her daughter to take the stage with her.

“She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no,” Beyoncé recalled.

However, Blue Ivy carried on and made a positive change following the criticism, joining her mother back on stage again for more shows.