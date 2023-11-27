Rani Mukerji, Kajol set to spill the beans on 'Koffee With Karan'

Koffee With Karan: Rani Mukerji vows to expose her pal Karan Johar

Rani Mukerji and Kajol are all set to make a striking appearance at their close pal Karan Johar’s popular talk show, Koffee With Karan.



The renowned filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and dropped an exciting promo of the upcoming episode.

He wrote, "We’ve hit the rewind button hard enough to bring my first leading ladies - Kajol & Rani back on the Koffee couch & it’s nostalgia in the purest form!!!"

Bollywood’s renowned cousin-sister duo can be seen roasting Karan in the shared video clip.

The promo starts with Rani playfully threatening to "expose" Karan on his show. In response, Kajol said, 'I like this show already."

Karan, who made his directorial debut with 1998 iconic movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, reminisced the good old times with the female leads of the movie.

The romantic film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani and Salman Khan.

However, it seemed like the dynamic sister duo will be making fun of their till-date celebrated movie’s director in the forthcoming episode.



The episode filled with laughter and gossip will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, November 30.

