PM Kakar to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed today

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar (left) and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. — APP/AFP/File

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will meet United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi today, the PM Office said in a statement.



"The two leaders will exchange views on enhancing brotherly bilateral relations between the two countries in the fields of economy, trade, investment, cultural, defence and fostering people-to-people contacts," an official statement read.

Pakistan and the UAE will also sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in various fields including investment cooperation in the fields of energy, port operation projects, wastewater treatment, food security, logistics, mining, aviation and banking and financial services.

PM Kakar landed in Abu Dhabi on an official UAE visit a day earlier where he was received by their gulf nation's Minister of Justice Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi and Pakistani diplomatic officials at Al Bateen Airport.

According to the Foreign Office, the premier's visit will end on November 28 (Tuesday).

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy warm and long-standing fraternal ties that have stood multiple tests of time, it added.

Moreover, PM Kakar will also lead a delegation to attend the celebrations of the 52nd National Day of the UAE and the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) in Dubai.

According to The News, 90 heads of the states including Pakistan and 7,000 representatives across the world will be a part of the celebrations.

The foreign heads of state and representatives were invited to the celebrations of the National Day of UAE on December 2.

Therefore, the reception of National Day on behalf of the UAE Embassy has been cancelled in Islamabad. The UN Climate Change Conference of 2023 will be held in UAE from November 30 to December 12.

Various programmes of the international climate change conference will continue in UAE till December 15.

On the invitation of the UAE president, a high-level delegation of Pakistan headed by PM Kakar and caretaker ministers of trade, climate change, health and finance will supervise Pakistan during the celebrations which are to take place on December 1 and 2.

On this occasion, the premier will hold meetings with world leaders and representatives of foreign countries including the prime minister of UAE and ruler of Dubai.