David Beckham pays tribute to Terry Venables: ‘Greatest England managers’

David Beckham 'sad' over Terry Venables death, pays tribute

David Beckham took to Instagram to pay tribute to Terry Venables, after the former England manager died at the age of 80.



Beckham, 48, shared a throwback picture from his childhood, maybe from the age of 9, as mentioned in the post, with Terry Venables, in which both are looking at the camera and smiling.

“So sad to hear the news that Terry Venables has passed away,” Beckham captioned the post.

“I met Terry in Barcelona and whilst training at Tottenham at the age of 9,” he reminisced. “He was one of our greatest England managers and loved by players and fans , Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”





Terry Venables’ death was announced by his family in a statement.

"We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness," they said.

"We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives."

Venables was England's manager from 1994 until 1996. During that time, he most famously guided the team to the home semifinals of Euro 96.