Prince William hoped for reconciliation, Prince Harry remained closed off

Prince Harry in his shocking autobiography, Spare, disclosed that Prince William would become "frustrated" when he would try to talk to him about their mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex wrote the book, which was published on January 10, 2023, and is the first account of his life in his own words.

Additionally, he discloses that his uncle made an effort to discuss Diana's death in August 1997.

The younger brother did, however, also acknowledge that he was "capable" of not talking to his older brother about the subject. He even disclosed that he would dismiss the discussion with a swift shrug.

Harry wrote four years after Diana passed away, "I still hadn't processed the bare facts, still hadn't processed, still hadn't cried, except that one time at her grave."

He continued by saying that when he and William were still there, they would slip into a neighbourhood pub and have a few beers with pals before returning to Highgrove, their father's home, and spending time in the basement that they called Club H.

William would occasionally try to talk to Harry about their mother during those nights at Club H, but Harry admitted that he would shift the subject.

"He'd get frustrated," Harry wrote.

"And I wouldn't acknowledge his frustration. More likely, I couldn't even recognize it. Being so obtuse, and so emotionally unavailable, wasn't a choice I made. I simply wasn't capable. I wasn't close to ready."

Princess Diana died at the age of just 36. She sadly passed away in 1997 as a result of severe injuries she had received in an automobile accident at the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris.