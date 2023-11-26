Ariana Grande's family 'adore' Ethan Slater: 'A perfect match'

Ariana Grande’s close friends and family have reportedly given the singer’s boyfriend Ethan Slater their stamp of approval.
A source, as per OK!, spilled to a magazine about Grande and Slater’s relationship, which first began with tons of drama back in July, and revealed that the singer’s loved ones ‘adored’ the father-of-one.
Elaborating on their romance, the source claimed that the couple was ‘very serious’ in their relationship after the Thank U, Next hitmaker supported her boyfriend on the opening night of Spamalot on Broadway.
"Ethan and Ariana’s relationship is getting super serious," an insider spilled to a magazine.
"They’re both very involved in each other’s lives."
"They’re both super family-oriented and love that about each other," added the insider.
Noting the singer's family's reaction, the source said that they found the Broadway actor to be a 'perfect match' for Grande, adding that he has been very 'respectful' of her demanding career.
"They think he’s the perfect match for her," the source gushed.
"Ethan is extremely respectful of her boundaries and her profession."
