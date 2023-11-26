Lily Allen goes without wedding ring amid David Harbour ‘so great’ relationship statement

Their marriage attracted attention when the singer unfollowed David on social media

Lily Allen ditches her wedding ring this time.

The 38-year-old singer appeared relaxed while enjoying a stroll in New York City, on Saturday refueling on caffeine during her outing, just days after her husband David Harbour addressed split rumors.

The 48-year-old Stranger Things star emphasized that their relationship is 'so great,' countering speculation about their romance when fans noticed Lily was no longer following David on Instagram.

Sporting her new red locks, Lily looked in good spirits on Saturday, wearing an effortlessly stylish ensemble with a black coat.

The West End star paired the look with a white blouse and matching trousers, finishing off the outfit with brown wide-leg trousers.

Lily recently discussed her life in New York with David in an interview with Grazia magazine, where she graced the front cover.

Their marriage attracted attention when the singer unfollowed David on social media, sparking rumors of a split.