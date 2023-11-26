Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'finding employment' since royal departure

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as members of the royal family in 2020, are seemingly finding it difficult to survive without a royal tag.

In conversation with TalkTV, Kinsey Schofield talked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to leave Buckingham Palace to live a difficult life in the US.

The host sarcastically said that the couple who moved to LA in order to find freedom are now "finding employment."

Kinsey believed that it would be way more easier for the couple to shine in their careers while staying in the good books of the senior royal members.

She also highlighted the perks which Kate Middleton enjoys being a prestigious royal figure.

Kinsey said, "A-listers lining up to meet Princess Kate, while Meghan chases after celebrities and patiently waits to talk to the media on the red carpet."

She continued, "Meghan couldn’t look less regal, just another celebrity waiting to be interviewed by a reporter for Variety magazine."

The above jibe is directed towards Meghan's recent appearance at the Variety's gala in LA.

The former Suits actress experienced an awkward interruption while posing for paparazzi at the red carpet.