Princess Anne predicts ‘difficult’ future for Prince William, Kate Middleton

Princess Anne appeared to foreshadow the increasing royal responsibilities on Prince William and Kate Middleton that lie ahead in the future.

The Princess Royal, 73, has been dubbed as the ‘hardest working royal’ completing many royal engagements in a year. She has also been a great support for her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and now her elder brother, King Charles, who ascended to the throne last year.

In a documentary released to mark the Princess’ 70th birthday in 2020, the royal alluded to some ‘difficulties’ that the future King and Queen may have to face in their royal duties, and will have very small room for error.

“The pressure that is applied to the younger members of the family, it’s always worse,” Anne made the comment in the documentary. “That’s what the media is interested in. That’s hard sometimes to deal with. But there was no social media in my day, and it probably made it more difficult.”

Princess Anne may have been born in the spotlight as the only daughter of the late Queen, she still believes the path will be harder for Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, next in line to the throne.

Anne also once shared that she avoids Twitter, now X. “With online technology… Being in touch is one thing but it's not quite the same. The ability to meet people, that's what makes the difference,” she explained.



“I know what Twitter is, but I wouldn’t go anywhere near it if you paid me frankly. But that’s a slightly different issue.”