Princess Anne worried about competitive streak in William and Kate’s children?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have often given an insight into their playful competitive streak and that seems to have followed their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The Waleses appeared on Mike Tindall’s podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby along with Princess Anne in a surprise appearance over the weekend.

During the discussion, Mike spoke to the couple about how competitive they have been in sports, playfully alluding that Kate seems to be the one keener on winning.

Kate responded that she’s “really not that competitive” but joked about never finishing a game of tennis with William as it becomes a “mental challenge between the two of us.”

Mike then asked if the couple’s kids are showing signs of competitiveness. To which, Princess Anne interjected, “Just a little bit, I would suggest.”

“What’s interesting is that they all obviously [have] very different temperaments,” Kate then explained. “And as they’re growing and trying out different sports – they’re obviously still really young – it’s going be interesting to see how that grows and develops.”

Anne, who is known to be poised and reserved, quickly responding to the question may have deeper ties to the matter.

The Princess Royal, who is the aunt to William and Harry, may have thought of her nephews’ ongoing rift and their moves to one-up each other, albeit subtly.

While the Royal Family is estranged from Harry, Anne seem to hold a soft spot for the Duke of Sussex. This was evident when she cordially met her nephew during Coronation in May, while the other members ignored him.

Anne’s gesture at the podcast may allude that she does not want a repeat of history in the Wales children.