Princess Anne stirred up conflict between King Charles and Prince Harry

Princess Anne provoked King Charles to cut ties with Prince Harry

Princess Anne was the one to persuade her brother King Charles to turf out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their UK residence.

In a recently leaked excerpt from upcoming book, Endgame, royal biographer Omid Scobie alleged that the Princess Royal was “at the forefront of the supporters” of the Sussexes’ eviction from Frogmore Cottage.

The former royals received grim warning from the 75-year-old monarch via Sir Michael John Stevens, the Keeper of the Privy Purse, asking him to return the keys to the estate.

The Windsor House was gifted to them as a wedding present from the later Queen Elizabeth II.

Scobie claimed Prince Edward, younger brother of Charles, was the only member of the family to have felt “uneasy” about the treatment of his nephew.

Harry allegedly asked his father upon the notice of eviction: “You don’t want to see your grandchildren any more?”

Endgame is set to ruffle some royal feathers as the royal biographer intends to unravel mysteries and uncover truths about the Royal Family in the events leading up to the death of the Queen last year.

Infamously known as Harry and Meghan’s “mouthpiece,” royal watchers presumed that Scobie is being paid by the California nesters to level attacks at the royals.

However, the parents of Prince Archie denied any affiliation with the upcoming book.