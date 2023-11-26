Naruto live-action movie in the works: Everything to know

Naruto anime currently boasts over 700 episodes

Lionsgate is gearing up for the live-action adaptation of highly-anticipated Japanese manga and anime, Naruto.

The story revolves around the titular young boy, who dreams of becoming a Hokage, leader of his village. Along the way, Naruto struggles to gain acceptance among his peers by training hard, defeating enemies and unraveling some harsh truths.

The upcoming live-action film was first announced in 2015; however, there hadn’t been any updates on the project since then.

A recent report from Variety revealed that screenwriter Tasha Hui is set to pen the film, whose writing credits include comic book Red Sonja and an animated series based on the Tomb Raider games.

So far, the anime boasts over 700 episodes, split in two parts: Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden.

The manga series is originally written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, comprising of 700 chapters.

The dedicated fanbase of the Japanese series is anticipating a prospective hit like that of live-action adaptation of Netflix’s One Piece, released in August.

Besides breaking viewership record in such a short span since its release, the action-adventure series has already been renewed for Season 2.