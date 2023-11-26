Tiffany Haddish is back at comedy club hours after concerning DUI arrest

Tiffany Haddish was arrested hours after her comedy set at The Laugh Factory

Tiffany Haddish is getting back into the swing of things following reports of her concerning DUI arrest early Friday morning.

After spending the night at Beverly Hills Police jail, the 43-year-old actress and comedian was spotted back at her usual hang out spot, The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood.

Photographs obtained by Page Six showed Haddish leaving the popular comedy club on Friday night with producer Jeff Beacher.

The pals appeared to be in high spirits, with the Girls Trip star covering a subtle smirk with her hands as she sat in the backseat of a black vehicle, Beacher sitting beside her.

The Girls Trip star looked elegant in a satin off-shoulder red gown, accessorised with black gem hoops and a smartwatch.



She had reportedly just finished another set at the comedy hub, having performed the night before as well – hours before she was found slumped over the steering wheel of her car stopped randomly in the middle of Beverly Hills Drive.

TMZ reported that Beverly Hills Police Department “responded to a call of a vehicle on the roadway at 5:45 [Friday] morning.”

Haddish was reportedly found “asleep behind the wheel,” her car “stopped in lanes of traffic.”

Fortunately, there were “no traffic collisions,” the BHPD spokesperson told the outlet.

Notably, the Night School actress was previously arrested for another reported DUI in January 2022.