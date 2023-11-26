Jennifer Lopez unveils glimpses of love: new album teaser out

Jennifer Lopez’s latest musical chronicle leaves fans asking for more.

Jennifer Lopez has treated her followers with a sneak peek of her upcoming album This is Me… Now as its publicity campaign finally kicks off.

She shared an absorbing clip on Saturday morning, offering a mini montage of what can be expected from this long-awaited ninth studio collection.

The video begins with the words, “Hear It. See It. Live It,” painted over a background of dark green, which is her lucky color. An image of a golden hummingbird was added as well that happens to be another thing that the artist has expressed fondness for in the past.

Various settings have been unfolded in rapid-fire glimpses where an ethereal Lopez can be witnessed dancing in a factory, at a wedding, in the rain, and in front of a Grecian backdrop with all of these scenarios being gorgeously unique from each other.

In the end, a passionate message from the If You Had My Love singer pulls the curtains from the thematic core of her new production. “This musical experience is a manifestation, through music, film, and reality, of a life’s journey on the search for the truth about love,” it reads.

Anticipated tracks on the album are To Be Yours, Mad in Love, Greatest Love Story Never Told, Rebound, This Time Around, and Dear Ben Pt. II. Fans are eagerly waiting to find out which snippet from the shared teaser belongs to which song.