Tom Cruise exudes elegance during night out with pals in London

Tom Cruise exuded elegance during a night out at Loulou's private member's club in Mayfair on Friday evening.

The Hollywood superstar donned a sharp navy blue suit, complemented by an open-collar white polo shirt.

Displaying a polished look, the 61-year-old actor tamed his recently highlighted locks, which he showcased earlier in the week.

Arriving at London's Battersea Heliport, Tom, who obtained his pilot's license in 1994 and owns multiple aircraft, flew his helicopter to the airstrip.

Despite grappling with high winds that tousled his long locks upon arrival, he managed to have his mane perfectly styled and brushed by the evening.

While Mission Impossible filming resumed after the SAG-AFTRA strikes, Tom enjoyed the evening accompanied by close friends.



