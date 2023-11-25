'Twilight' director spills ‘truth' on Robert Pattinson casting

Summit Entertainment studio was reluctant to cast the actor in the first movie

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke disclosed that Robert Pattinson was initially considered not 'attractive enough' for the role of Edward in the hit franchise.

According to the 68-year-old Hardwicke, who was featured on the Watchalong podcast this week, Summit Entertainment studio was reluctant to cast the actor, now 37, in the first movie.

She shared, 'When he came over to my house, he had black bangs for hair and was kind of out of shape because he was hanging out at the pub all the time.'

The filmmaker said the studio asked her, 'Do you think you can make this guy look good?' to which she replied, 'Yeah, I do. Did you see his cheekbones? We’re doing a makeover on the hair and everything and he’s going to start working out and he’s going to be gorgeous.'

As it would turn out, Pattinson snagged the role and portrayed Edward Cullen opposite Kristen Stewart in the five films between 2008 and 2012.

Hardwicke recalled about first envisioning Robert as Edward: 'I thought, "it works not just in person, but it works on screen." I had to be sure. Of course in person I just got carried away, but you have to be sure — does it really translate [to the screen]?'

She continued, 'I sent it to Summit and he went over to meet them. But they didn’t believe it at first. He walked over there with a stained shirt… It was Rob.'