Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle: Frenemies or foes?

A new book titled "Finding Freedom" by royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand has revealed fresh details about the strained relationship between Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.



The book, which is unauthorized by the royal family, claims that the tension between the two Duchesses began early on in Meghan's relationship with Prince Harry. A source is quoted as saying that Kate felt "threatened" by Meghan's popularity and her ability to connect with the public.

The book also alleges that there were a number of specific incidents that contributed to the rift between the two women. For example, it is claimed that Kate was "furious" when Meghan borrowed her lip gloss at a royal event. In another incident, Meghan is said to have accused Kate of having "baby brain" after the birth of Prince Louis.

The book also claims that Kate and Meghan have very different personalities and approaches to royal life. Kate is described as being more traditional and reserved, while Meghan is more outspoken and independent.

Despite the reported tension between the two Duchesses, the book also includes some positive anecdotes about their relationship. For example, it is claimed that Kate offered to help Meghan adjust to life in the UK and that she gave her some advice on how to deal with the media.

Overall, the book paints a picture of a complex and sometimes difficult relationship between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. It is clear that the two Duchesses have very different personalities and approaches to royal life, and this has led to some tension between them.